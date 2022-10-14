Rajasthan CM Reviews Preparations For National Jamboree To Be Held In Pali

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the National Scout Guide Jamboree to be held in Pali next year.

Gehlot said that this Jamboree of international level would be the biggest ever event of scouts and guides in the state. He said the state has got the opportunity to host this Jamboree after 67 years and the government will leave no stone unturned for its successful conduct.

The event will be organized by the Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides from January 4 to 10, 2023 in Rohat, Pali.

Gehlot said that such events develop qualities like art and skill, service spirit and discipline, social harmony and the spirit of mutual brotherhood. He said the state government has organised Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic games with the same spirit.

It was informed in the meeting that regular monitoring of works at Jamboree site is being done by the officials of RIICO, Public Works Department and Water Supply Department.

More than 35,000 scouts and guides from all over the country will participate in the 18th National Jamboree. Earlier, the chief minister had approved a financial provision of Rs 24.70 crore for organizing the Jamboree.

(With PTI Inputs)