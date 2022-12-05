Rajasthan CM Gehlot Says Bharat Jodo Yatra Attracting Attention Of 'Whole World'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was attracting the attention of "the whole world" and the youth associated with it would prove to be an asset for Rahul Gandhi.

Gehlot was addressing reporters at the Bali Borda intersection Jhalawar district on the yatra's first day in Rajasthan. "When this journey is completed, the youth accompanying it will prove to be an asset for Rahul Gandhi," Gehlot told the reporters. He was referring to the 10 Bharat yatris who have accompanied Gandhi from the beginning of the yatra on September 7.

He said, "This yatra is not only attracting the attention of the country but the whole world. It is a big message for those countries where there is democracy." For those where there is no democracy, Gandhi is the man walking the path of truth and non-violence and urging people who believe in democracy to join the yatra, he said.

He said, "The yatra is taking place at a time when the whole country is worried. Representing the sentiment of the entire country, Rahulji took the decision to conduct this yatra and is getting huge support."

Targeting the Centre on inflation and unemployment, Gehlot said, "I would like to tell the central government to be careful while there is still time." Gehlot also met the yatris and inquired about their well-being and the arrangements.

Sharing a video of his meeting with Sohail Hashmi, who has come from the United Arab Emirates to join the yatra, Gehlot tweeted, "People from abroad are leaving their jobs and coming to strengthen the country under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The yatra entered Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

During this time, Gandhi will interact with farmers in Dausa on December 15 and address a public meeting in Alwar on December 19. The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan is the first Congress-governed state in its route. The yatra will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2023 after covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

(With PTI inputs)