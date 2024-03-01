Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan; Three Killed In Lightning

Three people were killed in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur due to lightning as many areas of Rajasthan received rain and thunderstorm on Friday due to the impact of a new western disturbance, officials said.

The Meteorological Department said several places across the state recorded rain and hailstorm due to the circulation system formed over south-western Rajasthan and the surrounding Pakistan region.

Due to its effect, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning, sudden strong winds at the speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour was noted at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions.

According to police, a couple died due to lightning while working in the fields in Chauth Ka Barwada police station area of Sawai Madhopur. A youth, too, died due to lightning in the Baunli area of the same district.

Yogendra Singh, Sub-Inspector at Chauth Ka Barwada Police Station, said Rajendra Meena (30) and his wife Jalebi Meena (28), were working in the fields in Bagina village when they died due to lightning.

The police said Dhannalal Meena died due to lightning in Nantodi village in Baunli area. Four employees fell unconscious after lightning struck the Panchayat Samiti office in Piplu police station area of Tonk district.

According to the weather department, the impact of the new western disturbance will continue on Saturday in the form of rain with thunder, strong winds and hailstorm at some places in Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and some parts of Bharatpur division.

The effect of the disturbance will end on Sunday and the weather will remain dry in most parts of the state for the next 4-5 days, the MeT added.