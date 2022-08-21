Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Himachal Pradesh Government To Provide All Possible Help To Those Affected By Flash Floods

The fatalities included four each in Uttarakhand and Odisha, and one in Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday caused landslides and flash floods.

Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families of flash floods in Himachal Pradesh PTI

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 8:35 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to the government of Himachal Pradesh to provide all possible help to those affected by flash floods and landslides in the state.

"There has been heavy destruction in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, cloudbursts and floods. News of mishaps coming from different parts of the state is very saddening," Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"I appeal to the government to provide all possible help to those affected as soon as possible. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said. Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life across large swathes of the country.

The fatalities included four each in Uttarakhand and Odisha, and one in Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday caused landslides and flash floods, with officials saying 22 people, including eight members of a family, died.

(With PTI inputs)

