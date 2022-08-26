Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pushkar Singh Dhami Flags Off Heli Service Between Dehradun, Pithoragarh

Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya for it and said all services being launched in Uttarakhand under the Udan Yojana will significantly boost air connectivity in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Facebook/Pushkar Singh Dhami

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 7:31 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off a heli service between the state’s Dehradun and Pithoragarh. A seven-seater Pawan Hans helicopter will fly once a week as part of the service between Dehradun, Haldwani, Pantnagar, Almora and Pithoragarh.

Dhami thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya for it and said all services being launched in Uttarakhand under the Udan Yojana will significantly boost air connectivity in the state.

Related stories

Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Tiranga Campaign To Tribal Villages On Sino-India border

Pushkar Singh Dhami Holds 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally, Says India Emerging As Strong Nation Under PM Narednra Modi

‘Peoples' Trust Has Won’: Pushkar Singh Dhami After Winning Uttarakhand’s Champawat Assembly Seat

"Uttarakhand is a tourist state. It is also an important state from the point of view of religion. The state government is trying to ensure that tourists coming to the state get all sorts of facilities," Dhami said.

He asked for an increase in the number of seats on the helicopter and its service three days a week. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami State’s Dehradun And Pithoragarh Seven-seater Pawan Hans Helicopter Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Udan Yojana Tourist State State Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet