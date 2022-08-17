Punjab School Showing Muslim Boy As Terrorist During I-Day Function Erupts Controversy

An Independence Day celebration at a school in Punjab has irked people after students portrayed a Muslim boy as a terrorist in the play.



The play was held at a school under the Bhulath constituency near Punjab's Jalandhar where students had allegedly shown a boy in the religious white cap as a terrorist.



After the purported video went viral, people on Twitter lashed out at the ruling AAP government.





This is a scene from a skit arranged by a Govt school in Bholath, Punjab. Clearly, Muslims projected as terrorists.



Punjab Govt should take strict action against the school staff responsible for choreographing this. Thank you @SukhpalKhaira for bringing it to everybody’s notice. pic.twitter.com/yBzTTYJ0tK — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) August 16, 2022

Following the incident, Congress demanded an apology from AAP, saying that the drama had painted the entire Muslim community as terrorists.