Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab School Showing Muslim Boy As Terrorist During I-Day Function Erupts Controversy

The play was held at a school under the Bhulath constituency near Punjab's Jalandhar where students had allegedly shown a boy in the religious white cap as a terrorist.

Viral image from a scene from the play.
Viral image from a scene from the play. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:50 am

An Independence Day celebration at a school in Punjab has irked people after students portrayed a Muslim boy as a terrorist in the play. 

The play was held at a school under the Bhulath constituency near Punjab's Jalandhar where students had allegedly shown a boy in the religious white cap as a terrorist.

After the purported video went viral, people on Twitter lashed out at the ruling AAP government.

 

Following the incident, Congress demanded an apology from AAP, saying that the drama had painted the entire Muslim community as terrorists.

Tags

National Muslims Punjab CM Punjab AAP Terrorists Punjab School Terrorists Arrested Independence Day
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise