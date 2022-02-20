Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab: Polling Begins For 117 Assembly Seats

There are 24,740 polling stations, of which 2,013 have been identified as critical while 2,952 are vulnerable.

Punjab: Polling Begins For 117 Assembly Seats
Polling in Punjab (Representational Image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 8:28 pm

Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab began on Sunday morning amid tight security arrangements. Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women. There are 24,740 polling stations, of which 2,013 have been identified as critical while 2,952 are vulnerable, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies. The Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP is fighting the elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

Related stories

Punjab Polls: EC Bars Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood From Visiting Polling Stations In Moga

Assembly Polls 2022: Is Punjab Really Headed Towards A Hung Assembly?

Assembly Elections: All 117 Seats In Punjab, 59 In UP To Go To Polls On Sunday

The SSM is contesting the polls with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party. Prominent faces in the fray include Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also in the fray. A total of 700 companies of the central armed police force besides the state police personnel have been deployed. There are 196 pink polling stations for women while 70 polling stations will be managed by persons with disabilities (PwD). In the wake of COVID-19, arrangements have been made for masks, gloves and sanitisers at polling stations and also for the disposal of Covid waste material.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Punjab Elections Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Polls Punjab Elections: Voting Candidates Punjab Chandigarh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' Moved To Different Server For Speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' Moved To Different Server For Speed

Humanity, Truth Cannot Be Divided On Basis Of Gender Or Caste: President Kovind

Urban Civic Polls: TN Registers 60.70 Pc Poll Percentage, Chennai Lowest Of 43.59 Pc

Puducherry Records 33 New Coronavirus Cases

One Killed, 5 Injured As Marriage Party Car Falls Into Ditch

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Olympic flag prepares to be handed over during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain