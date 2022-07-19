Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Punjab Government To Frame New Policy To Provide Jobs To Eminent Players

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer felicitated Arjun Babuta for winning two Gold medals at the shooting world cup recently and expressed hope that it would inspire budding players.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is undertaking special efforts to promote sports in Punjab so that the state regains its past glory. PTI

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 9:14 pm

The Punjab government is formulating a policy to provide jobs and cash rewards to players bringing glory to the state at national and international events.

He said, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is undertaking special efforts to promote sports in Punjab so that the state regains its past glory.

"The Punjab government is in the process of formulating a policy to provide government jobs to the players bringing glory to the state in national and international events," Hayer said in Mohali. 

"Besides, those winning medals in the big tournaments will be brought under the ambit of cash awards," he said, according to an official statement. While interacting with Babuta, the minister said the shooting range in Mohali's phase 6 is being modernised.

(With PTI inputs)

