Puducherry Clocks 124 Covid-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 1.70 Lakh

Puducherry registered 124 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday pushing up the aggregate to 1,70,665. The new cases surfaced during examination of 1,716 samples which comprised 101 cases in Puducherry region, fifteen in Karaikal and eight in Yanam.

Mahe an enclave in Kerala did not report any fresh case during last twenty- four hours. Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a bulletin that 174 patients recovered and the overall recoveries were 1,67,875.

No fresh fatality occurred in any of the four regions today and the toll remained 1965. Active cases were 825 and 14 of the patients were in hospitals and remaining 811 patients were in home quarantine.

The Department of Health has examined so far 23,44,643 samples and found 19,83,692 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 7.23 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 percent and 98.37 percent, respectively.

The department of Health has administered so far 18,19,722 doses which comprised 9,78,392 first doses, 7,58,412 second doses and 82,918 booster doses.

