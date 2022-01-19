Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Proposal To Reopen Maha Schools From Next Week Sent To CM, Decision Expected Soon: Minister

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said a proposal to reopen schools in the state from next week based on the local COVID-19 situations has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Proposal To Reopen Maha Schools From Next Week Sent To CM, Decision Expected Soon: Minister
232 Students, Staff Test Covid Positive, Maharashtra School Declared Containment Zone - Representational Image

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 9:46 pm

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said a proposal to reopen schools in the state from next week based on the local COVID-19 situations has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The proposal includes the opening of pre-primary schools, she said.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had announced the closure of schools in the state till February 15 as the number of coronavirus cases started spiraling from December amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant. "After COVID cases rose, the government decided not to continue with the school (offline) sessions. But after discussion with the experts, it has been decided to start the sessions where the number of cases is low based on the local COVID-19 situation," Gaikwad said.

 "A proposal has been sent to the chief minister. It states that reopening of schools should be considered from Monday and all the power to do so should be given to the local authorities (municipal commissioners, district collectors, chief executive officers, education officers," the school education minister added. A decision on this is expected to be taken this week, she said.

 She expressed hope that the chief minister would positively look into the proposal. Stressing the need to inoculate students in the age group of 15 to 18 years, the minister urged teaching and non-teaching staff to get fully vaccinated.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Schools Reopening Schools Maharashtra Uddhav Thakeray
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold