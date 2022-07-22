Prez poll: Opposition Leaders Congratulate Droupadi Murmu

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, congratulated Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential election on Thursday.

Murmu defeated Opposition's Yashwant Sinha who conceded defeat.

In her congratulatory message, Sonia Gandhi said, "I send my congratulations and best wishes to the President-elect Smt. Droupadi Murmu. I look forward to meeting her soon as well."

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi_FC) July 21, 2022

West Beengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the NDA presidential nominee and said the country will sincerely look up to Murmu as the "Head of State to protect the ideals of the Constitution and the custodian of our democracy".

The TMC had supported Sinha, the joint candidate of major non-BJP parties, in the election held on July 18.

"I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential-Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when (the) nation is plagued with so many dissensions (sic)," she tweeted.

I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu.



The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

NCP chief Sharada Pawar wished Murmu success.

Heartfelt congratulations Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India, Pawar said on Twitter.

"My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office. Wishing you success in your tenure as President," he said.

Heartfelt congratulations Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India. My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office.

Wishing you success in your tenure as President.@DroupadiMurmu__ #DroupadiMurmu — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 21, 2022

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Murmu, saying, "Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended best wishes to Murmu. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had supported Murmu, congratulated her for becoming the first tribal president of the country.

देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में निर्वाचित होने पर आदरणीय श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2022

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said the BSP rose above party politics and gave its support and vote to Murmu as she was the first woman presidential candidate from the tribal community.

"Now the government should cooperate with her in fulfilling responsibilities according to the intention of the Constitution so that the public expectation is fulfilled and the country's prestige increases immensely," she said.

2. देश में एसटी वर्ग की पहली महिला राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार होने के नाते बीएसपी ने दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर उनको अपना समर्थन व वोट दिया। अब सरकार संविधान की सही मंशा के हिसाब से उनके उत्तरदायित्वों को निभाने में उन्हें सहयोग करे ताकि जन अपेक्षा पूरी हो व देश का मान-सम्मान भरपूर बढ़े। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 21, 2022

(With PTI Inputs)