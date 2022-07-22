Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Prez poll: Opposition Leaders Congratulate Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming India's first tribal President in the one-sided contest, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

India's 15th President Droupadi Murmu PTI

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 7:44 am

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, congratulated Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential election on Thursday.

 Murmu defeated Opposition's Yashwant Sinha who conceded defeat.

In her congratulatory message, Sonia Gandhi said, "I send my congratulations and best wishes to the President-elect Smt. Droupadi Murmu. I look forward to meeting her soon as well."

West Beengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the NDA presidential nominee and said the country will sincerely look up to Murmu as the "Head of State to protect the ideals of the Constitution and the custodian of our democracy".

The TMC had supported Sinha, the joint candidate of major non-BJP parties, in the election held on July 18.

"I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential-Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when (the) nation is plagued with so many dissensions (sic)," she tweeted.

 NCP chief Sharada Pawar wished Murmu success.

Heartfelt congratulations Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India,  Pawar said on Twitter.

"My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office. Wishing you success in your tenure as President," he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Murmu, saying, "Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended best wishes to Murmu. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had supported Murmu, congratulated her for becoming the first tribal president of the country.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said the BSP rose above party politics and gave its support and vote to Murmu as she was the first woman presidential candidate from the tribal community.

"Now the government should cooperate with her in fulfilling responsibilities according to the intention of the Constitution so that the public expectation is fulfilled and the country's prestige increases immensely," she said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

