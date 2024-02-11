President Murmu To Visit Gujarat, Rajasthan From Feb 12-14

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan from February 12 to 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

The president will grace the 200th Janmotsav-Gyan Jyoti Parv Smaranotsav Samaroh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati at Tankara in Gujarat on Monday.