Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Home National

President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Deaths In Vadodara Accident

Gujarat: Five persons were killed and four others injured when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from envoys
President Droupadi Murmu. (File photo)

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 6:27 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday offered her condolences to the family members of those killed in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara city. 

She also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Five persons were killed and four others injured when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in Vadodara city on Tuesday, police said.

"Deeply pained by the news of the death of many people including women and children in a road accident in Vadodara. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," Murmu tweeted in Hindi. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

