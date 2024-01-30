Poor TN Villagers Unable To Avail PM Awas Yojana, Alleges Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi alleged it was tragic that 'deserving poor villagers' of Nagapattinam district in the state were not able to get the benefit of the PM Awas Yojana due to 'administrative apathy.'

Ravi, who visited Nagappattinam district in the Cauvery delta region of the state on January 28, alleged in a post on 'X': "It is tragic that the deserving poor villagers of Nagapattinam district are not able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana due to administrative apathy and alleged corruption."

Reacting to the allegation made by the Governor on Monday, Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy said under the PM Awas Yojana, sanction has been accorded to 127 beneficiaries to construct houses. So far 75 beneficiaries have built tenements and construction work was on as regards the remaining 52 in areas under the Venmani village panchayat in Nagapattinam district.

As many as 66 huts in that area have been identified as eligible for a state housing scheme and these will be converted into concrete houses. The Union government has not accorded its sanction to transfer houses (proposed for allocation to beneficiaries under the Central PM Awas Yojana) to areas that have more eligible applicants from places that do not have eligible beneficiaries.

In view of such technicalities, houses, as per requirements, could not be allocated to local bodies such as Venmani village panchayat, the minister said in a statement. The DMK regime has all along stoutly opposed Governor Ravi over several issues, including policy matters.