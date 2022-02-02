Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Pondy Registers 742 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

The test positivity rate was 20.42 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.91 percent and 94.59 percent, respectively.

The Health Department has administered 15,37,182 vaccine doses so far. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 6:30 pm

Puducherry clocked 742 new cases of coronavirus during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Wednesday raising the cumulative positives to 1,62,633.

The 742 infections were identified at the end of examination of 3,633 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 531, Karaikal 136, Yanam 65 and Mahe 10. 

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that there were 6,852 active cases of which 146 were in hospitals taking treatment and the remaining 6,706 were in home quarantine.

The Director said 3,151 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while overall recoveries stood at 1,53,840.

Six more people succumbed to the infection today, raising the overall toll to 1,941. The deceased included three women in the age groups ranging between 62 and 89 years. 

The Department of Health has tested so far 21,65,209 samples and has found 18,14,516 out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said the Department had administered so far 15,37,182 doses which comprised 9,22,207 first doses, 6,06,940 second and 8035 booster doses.

With inputs from PTI. 

