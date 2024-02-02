In a distressing incident in Karnataka's Mysuru, a woman in her early thirties was rescued by the police after being allegedly confined to her home for 12 years by her husband. The woman, who endured the confinement, chose not to file a case against her husband and opted to stay with her parents.
Locked For 12 Years, Given Box As Toilet: Man's Shocking Torture On Wife In Mysuru
In a harrowing incident in Mysuru, police rescue a woman in her thirties who was kept locked inside her home by her husband for an alleged 12 years, as she opts to stay with her parents, declining to file a complaint.
The woman revealed that she used a small box as a makeshift toilet during her years of captivity. The couple's two children, upon returning from school, would wait outside until their father returned from work to let them inside. The woman shared her ordeal, stating, "It’s been 12 years since I got married. He always locked me up in the house and tortured me. Nobody in the area would question him... My children go to school. But they remain outside until my husband comes back from work. I would give them food through the window."
Advertisement
Contrary to the woman's claim of 12 years, a senior police officer reported that her confinement was limited to the past two to three weeks. The officer explained that the husband, out of insecurity, restricted her movement by locking her inside the house before leaving for work. The husband has undergone counseling sessions to address his behavior.
Advertisement
The woman, identified as the man's third wife, underwent counseling as well after her rescue. Despite the traumatic experience, she chose not to file a complaint against her husband. Instead, she expressed her decision to stay at her parents' house and work on resolving her marital issues.