Police Imposes Section 144 at Jamia Nagar: JMI Asks Teachers And Students To Not Assemble Around The Campus  

Amidst the tensions over National Investigating Agency’s (NIA) second round of raids across the country to nab the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists, Jamia Milia Islamia university (JMI) has issued a notice to its students and teachers to not assemble in and around the campus as section 144 has been imposed across the Okhla area.

The notice issued from the office of the Chief Proctor on Monday said that the SHO of Jamia Nagar Police station informed the institution about the restrictions imposed through section 144 since 19th September on the basis of the cues that some activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace were planned. The SHO also noted that the restrictions would continue up to November 17.

As per the order, students, teachers and non-teaching stuffs were asked to not assemble either inside or outside the campus. Today, Jamia Teachers Association (JTA) was scheduled to hold a protest march within the campus.

Locals Tensed amidst Beefed Up Security

Though the Police denied any link of the notice with the NIA raids, sources said the increased military presence in the recent days around Jamia Nagar area gave earlier indication of forthcoming actions. While speaking to Outlook, an old resident of Shaheen Bagh on the condition of anonymity told, “I can still recall the situation during Batla House encounter. Whenever, we see forces, we are feared.”

In the recent times Jamia Nagar has witnessed consecutive unrests. Anti-CAA protest in Jamia Milia Islamia and sit-in at Shaheen Bagh further brought in this area under police radar. The tensions prevalent in the area since yesterday bring back year-old memories of the people. However, there are different opinions as well. “NIA is doing its job. If you haven’t done anything, you need not to worry,” says Imran, a 26 years’ old.

One of the professors of the JMI, who didn’t want to be identified told Outlook, “We received the notice yesterday in our group. We had a protest planned today of Jamia Teachers’ Association. I hope it has nothing to do with such imposition.”

Recent Protests at JMI over Safoora Zargar

Notably, a fresh round of protest rocked Jamia recently when the activist scholar Safoora Zargar’s M.Phil. admission was cancelled on the ground of delayed submission. Zargar was jailed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to her alleged role in Delhi riots and has been out on bail since June 2020. Following consecutive protests Safoora was banned from entering the campus.

Questioning whether the Police has given any reason for the imposition of section 144, Safoora asked, “What about the liability of the Police? They must come out clearly why such impositions are made in the first place.” Saying that she is not privy to the development, she added, “I am no more a student of the university.”

Notably, the NIA has already arrested around 30 people from Jamia/Okhla locality in its second consecutive raid against the PFI.