Police Constable's Video Goes Viral, Laments Poor Quality Food At The Mess

A video of a constable bursting into tears and sitting on a dharna over the "poor" quality food provided by the mess at the police lines in Faridabad has prompted the department to order an inquiry.

In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess. Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise to give Rs 1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry. He said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

The official also added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.