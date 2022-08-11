Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Police Constable's Video Goes Viral, Laments Poor Quality Food At The Mess

The video of a police constable in Faridabad has gone viral as he draws attention to the poor quality food provided by the mess.

undefined
Representative image of UP Police PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 11:17 am

A video of a constable bursting into tears and sitting on a dharna over the "poor" quality food provided by the mess at the police lines in Faridabad has prompted the department to order an inquiry.

In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess. Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise to give Rs 1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry. He said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

Related stories

NHRC Notice To Bihar Prison Chief Over 'Poor Food Quality'

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

The official also added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.

Tags

National Faridabad Poor Quality Food Yogi Adityanath Social Media
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer