Poem: A Time Without Freedom

I don't know a time without freedom

When children went hungry, unthought of

When people worked endless in vain

When people were violated, their rights all but none,

When the sun only rose for those with limitless greed

I don't know a time without freedom

The passion and valour of those who prevailed

Those who fought, those who lost

Who unwaveringly believed that they

Could roll the boulder up the hill,

And those lionhearted souls that actually did

I don't know a time without freedom

But I know once there was such a time

So I honour the people who are why I can say,

Hold your head up high, and happy Independence Day

(Tanvi is a 15-year-old class 10 student from The Shri Ram School.)