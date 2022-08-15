Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Poem: A Time Without Freedom

Tanvi Lahiri writes a poem on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day.

Independence Day 2022 (Representative image)
Independence Day 2022 (Representative image)

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 3:14 pm

I don't know a time without freedom
When children went hungry, unthought of 
When people worked endless in vain
When people were violated, their rights all but none,
When the sun only rose for those with limitless greed

I don't know a time without freedom
The passion and valour of those who prevailed 
Those who fought, those who lost
Who unwaveringly believed that they 
Could roll the boulder up the hill,
And those lionhearted souls that actually did

I don't know a time without freedom
But I know once there was such a time 
So I honour the people who are why I can say,
Hold your head up high, and happy Independence Day

(Tanvi is a 15-year-old class 10 student from The Shri Ram School.)

