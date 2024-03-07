PM Opposed Caste Census At Behest Of `Industrialist Friends', Claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposed the demand for a nationwide caste census at the instance of his "industrialist friends."

Speaking at a gathering at Jhalod town in tribal-dominated Dahod district after his `Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Gujarat, he also hit out at the BJP-led Union government over the Agniveer scheme of recruitment in the Armed Forces.

"When I demanded a caste survey, the PM said there are no castes in India. But he himself had said many times in the past that he is an OBC. When I demanded a caste survey, he said there is no caste. He refused to conduct a caste survey at the behest of his industrialist friends," the Congress leader alleged.