Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Address Rallies In Poll-Bound Gujarat For Two Days

As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Assembly elections next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in several districts of Gujarat starting Saturday. 

PM Modi in Gujarat
PM Modi To Address Rallies In Poll-Bound Gujarat For Two Days Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 11:01 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Gujarat starting Saturday, during which he will address rallies in different districts of the state as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the next month's Assembly elections. 

He will arrive in the state on Saturday and address a rally in the Valsad district in the evening, party sources said. 

This rally will be held at Jujwa village in Valsad around 6.30 pm, they said. 

On Sunday, the prime minister will address four rallies in the districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli, and Junagadh, the party sources said.

This is Modi's second visit to his home state after the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule. During his last visit on November 6, he addressed a rally at Kaprada in Valsad district and attended a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. 

Tags

National PM Modi Rallies Gujarat Narendra Modi Dharampur Taluka In Valsad District Assembly Elections Bhavnagar Amreli
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan As India Head: Report

Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan As India Head: Report