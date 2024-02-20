PM Modi Seeks Support Of Women To Make 1 Crore 'Lakhpati Didis'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought the support of the country's women folk and said he wants to make one crore women in India "lakhpati didis".

The prime minister lauded the beneficiaries of the Centre's major schemes in Jammu and Kashmir for setting an example for the rest of the country. He interacted with the beneficiaries during his visit to Jammu to ascertain how the schemes have transformed the lives of the people in the Union Territory. During a public rally, the PM encouraged a self-help group (SHG) head Kirti of Basohli area of Kathua district to leverage the loan scheme under livelihood scheme and contribute to the success of rural women.

Kirti, whose SHG had purchased three cows and repaid the loan, has now a big cowshed due to the efforts of several women. She said, "The lives of women are changing and they are becoming the engines of change in rural India. The credit of the changes goes to such schemes gifted to us by the prime minister".

Lauding Kirti for her contribution, the PM sought support from the country's women folk and said he wants to make one crore women in India "lakhpati didis". She replied saying she will fully support Modi's mission of "lakhpati didis".

From farmers to SHG members, Modi interacted with five beneficiaries - including three from Jammu and two from Kashmir - to learn about the impact of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), PM Kisan, Jal Jeevan Mission, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat, PM Ujjwala and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) on their lives.