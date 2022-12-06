Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Noted Economist Alagh

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Noted Economist Alagh

Alagh, 83, passed away in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, his family said.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh and said he was a distinguished scholar passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development.

Alagh, 83, passed away in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, his family said.

"Professor YK Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interactions. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

Alagh served as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. He was the Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology, and Power from 1996-98.

-With PTI Input

MOST POPULAR

