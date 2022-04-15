Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Lauds Himachal's Progress, Stress On Further Development In Years Ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised on the need for Himachal Pradesh to realise its full potential, and said the state has to be developed with a quick pace in the next 25 years.

PM Modi Lauds Himachal's Progress, Stress On Further Development In Years Ahead
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 2:41 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised on the need for Himachal Pradesh to realise its full potential, and said the state has to be developed with a quick pace in the next 25 years to take it further ahead in fields like tourism, higher education, research, information technology, bio technology, food processing and natural farming.

In an address on the state's 75th foundation day, he lauded its progress, noting that doubts persisted about its future when it was formed due to geographical challenges.

Related stories

India Will Get Record Number Of Doctors With One Medical College In Each District: PM Modi

India Is Mother Of Democracy: PM Modi

However, people converted challenges into opportunities, and the state now ranks high on various development indices with its progress in the fields of horticulture, literacy, electrification and water supply.

The central government in the last eight years has worked to further boost its capabilities and facilities available there.

"Under the young leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the 'double engine government' has expanded rural roads and railway network, and widened highways. Its results are now visible. As connectivity is getting better, tourism is entering new areas, new regions," Modi said.

The state government has further expanded the Centre's welfare measures, especially those related to social security, the prime minister added.

He noted that the state's 75th foundation day comes in the 75th year of Independence. He reiterated his government's commitment to take development to every inhabitant of the state during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The hilly state, where the BJP is in power, is going to assembly polls later this year.

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Information Technology Bio Technology Food Processing Central Government Government Of India BJP 75th Foundation Day India Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands