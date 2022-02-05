Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja In Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 216-foot tall statue, ‘Statue of Equality’ to honour 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Bhagavad Ramanujacharya in Telangana.

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja In Telangana
Statue of Equality in Hyderabad, Telangana. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 8:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 216-foot tall 'Statue of Equality' in Telangana.

While inaugurating the statue of 11th-century Hindu saint Ramanujacharya, Modi said: "This statue of Ramanujacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, detachment, and ideals”. 

Also read | PM Modi To Unveil 'Statue Of Equality' In Hyderabad On Saturday To Commemorate Sri Ramanujacharya

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

"Today Ramanujacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality," said Modi .

The Statue of Equality is a gigantic statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Bhagavad Ramanujacharya.

The statue reportedly is made of 'panchaloha'—which is a combination of: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc.

It is said to be among the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world.

As part of the event, Modi also visited the recreations of ornately carved temples that surround the ‘Statue of Equality’.

The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, an official statement said.

During his Hyderabad visit, Modi also launched the 50th Anniversary celebrations of International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was conspicuously absent during the reception of Modi at the airport.

Rao’s absence from the reception had triggered a political row. 

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among the VIPs received Modi at the airport.

Sources at Pragati Bhavan, Rao’s official residence told PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he “is suffering from fever”. 
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi Telangana Statue Of Equality K Chandrashekhar Rao Hyderabad Statue Hindu Saint
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

Telangana Logs 2,098 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh

Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K's Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized

Three Held For Robbing Tempo Driver In Northwest Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics