Tuesday, May 03, 2022
PM Modi Holds Talks With Danish PM Frederiksen, Says India And Denmark Have 'Complementary Strengths'

Danish PM Frederiksen herself received Modi at the airport in a special gesture upon his arrived at Copenhagen from Germany.

Delegation-level talks between PM Modi and PM Frederiksen Twitter/MEA India

Updated: 03 May 2022 7:22 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during his first visit to the country, following which Modi said the two countries don't just share the ideals of democracy, free speech, and rule of law, but also have many "complementary strenths". 

Frederiksen herself received Modi at the airport in a special gesture upon his arrived at Copenhagen from Germany. Then they proceeded to her official residence for talks, where Frederiksen showed Modi her residence and the painting that he had gifted her during her India visit last year — a Pattachitra painting from Odisha.

Speaking at a joint press event with Frederiksen, Modi said, "We talked about India-EU relations, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine, among several regional and global issues. We hope that negotiations on India-EU Free Trade Agreement would conclude soon.

"We stressed on ensuring a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. We also appealed for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for dialogue and diplomacy's use as a solution."  

Speaking of business and investment, Modi said, "More than 200 Danish companies are working in various Indian sectors such as wind energy, shipping, consultancy, food processing, engineering, etc. These companies are benefiting from India's 'ease of doing business' and expansive economic reforms.

"There are lots of opportunities for investment in India's infrastructural sector and green industries by Danish companies and Danish pension fund."

The two leaders participated in delegation-level talks in which Green Strategic Partnership, skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc. were discussed. Modi also addressed business leaders in the country in a separate event. Frederiksen and Modi also met the Indian community in Copenhagen.

Besides these engagements, will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018. Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II.

The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.

Modi earlier said, "The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region."

"On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them."

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region."

Denmark is the second stop of Modi in his three-nation Europe visit. Earlier, he visited Germany where he met German German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for one one one as well as delegation level talks. He also addressed members of the Indian community in Berlin. After Denmark, Modi will visit France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron.

(With PTI inputs)

Visually told More

