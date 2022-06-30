Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Congratulates Shinde, Fadnavis On Becoming CM, DyCM

He added, "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory."

undefined
Indian PM, Narendra Modi Associated Press (AP)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 8:21 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on taking as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively and expressed confidence that they will take the state to greater heights.

In tweets soon after they were sworn in, Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights."

He added, "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory."

Related stories

Foolproof Security Arrangements For Modi Visit To Hyderabad, Say Telangana Police

Modi Vs Modi: If India Wants 8% Growth, Its Economic Engine Can't Run On Renewable Energy

Sebi Permits FPIs To Participate In Exchange-Traded Commodity Derivatives Market

In a surprise decision, the BJP decided to back Shiv Sena rebel Shinde as the new Chief Minister of the state. Fadnavis, a Former Chief Minister, had said that he will not be part of the new government. He was, however, prevailed upon by the BJP leadership to join it as Deputy Chief Minister.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National PM Modi Prime Minister Of India Chief Minister. Maharashtra Government Politics Narendra Modi Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan