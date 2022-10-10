Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Condoles Passing Away Of Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Source: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 10:56 am

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.
 

"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.
 


Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav's Health Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

‘Maja Ma’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Patriarchal Take On A Woke Concept Ends Up Being Too Pedestrian

‘Maja Ma’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Patriarchal Take On A Woke Concept Ends Up Being Too Pedestrian