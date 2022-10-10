PM Modi Condoles Passing Away Of Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.



Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.



उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी नेता श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं उनके सभी प्रशंसकों और परिजनों को ये अपार दुख सहने की शक्ति दें।

ॐ शांति 🙏 https://t.co/EJUydFyliJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022

Saddened to know about the passing away of Former UP CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji.



My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends!



Om Shanti 🙏#MulayamSinghYadav pic.twitter.com/gsxRtS5KJJ — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 10, 2022

Extremely saddened by the demise of @samajwadiparty founder & Ex-CM of Uttarpradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav (MP LS).



My condolences to his family & friends. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace.



Om Shanti! #MulayamSinghYadav pic.twitter.com/JhTX5TyQX5 — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) October 10, 2022



Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.



(With inputs from PTI)