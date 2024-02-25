In Pictures: PM Modi Dives Into Arabian Sea For Underwater Prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dived into the Arabian Sea off Gujarat's coast to perform an underwater pooja at Dwarka, a historic monument. Dwarka, known for its connection with Lord Krishna, was once a thriving city that is now believed to be submerged under the sea centuries ago.

Divers can observe the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that have been unearthed by archaeologists off the coast of Dwarka, close to Beyt Dwarka island.