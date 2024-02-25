In Pictures: PM Modi Dives Into Arabian Sea For Underwater Prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dived into the Arabian Sea off Gujarat's coast to perform an underwater pooja at Dwarka, a historic monument. Dwarka, known for its connection with Lord Krishna, was once a thriving city that is now believed to be submerged under the sea centuries ago.
Divers can observe the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that have been unearthed by archaeologists off the coast of Dwarka, close to Beyt Dwarka island.
The Prime Minister took to X and wrote: “To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.”
PM Modi shared pictures of himself underwater, wearing scuba gear, as he explored the "lost city" of Lord Krishna.
Dwarka, a city mentioned in Hindu scriptures, is believed to have been ruled by Lord Krishna. According to Hindu belief, the city was eventually swallowed by the sea after Krishna's departure from Earth.
Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, a four-lane cable-stayed bridge connecting Okha to Beyt Dwarka island.