Saturday, May 21, 2022
PM Modi And Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi On Death Anniversary

The former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 21 May 2022 9:45 am

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.

Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi." 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi  and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid their heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, on the occasion of his Martyrdom day, at Vir Bhumi, New Delhi.

Remebering his father, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together."

Rajiv Gandhi's daughter and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a picture on twitter saying, " There is no greater strength than love, no greater courage than kindness, no greater power than compassion and no greater teacher than humility. #RememberingRajivGandhi"

Paying tribute to the former primer minister, Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted, " 31 years ago today, India’s youngest Prime Minister’s life was cut short by a dastardly terror attack. A shining star, gone too soon. #RememberingRajivGandhi"     

                                                                

