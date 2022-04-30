Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PIL Has Turned Into Personal Interest Litigation: CJI Ramana

Speaking at a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, Ramana said abiding by law and the Constitution is key to good governance.

PIL Has Turned Into Personal Interest Litigation: CJI Ramana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 12:58 pm

Chief Justice N V Ramana on Saturday expressed concern over frivolous litigations in courts and said the concept of PIL has now turned into personal interest litigation and is at times being misused to stall projects or put pressure on public authorities.

Speaking at a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, Ramana said abiding by law and the Constitution is key to good governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference.

Related stories

25 Engagements, Including Meeting With 8 World Leaders, in PM Modi's Trip: Government Sources

"The rising number of frivolous litigations is an area of concern. For example, the well-meaning concept of public interest litigation is at times turning into personal interest litigation. No doubt, PIL has served a lot of public interest. However, it is sometimes being misused to stall projects or pressurise public authorities.

"These days, PIL has become a tool for those who want to settle political scores or corporate rivalry. Realising the potential for misuse, courts are now highly cautious in entertaining the same," Ramana said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Harmonious Function Conference Public Interest Litigation Chief Justices Of High Courts Inauguration Government Stall Projects Public Authorities
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Muralitharan Can't Hide His Frustration During 25-run Over

Muralitharan Can't Hide His Frustration During 25-run Over