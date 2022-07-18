Patna: Court Convicts Man In FICN Smuggling Case

A special NIA court in Patna on Monday convicted a man for smuggling fake Indian currency notes.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement that Mohd Ali Akhtar Ansari was sentenced under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the quantum of punishment will be declared by the court on July 22.

"The case involved seizure of a parcel containing high quality FICN having face value of around Rs 25 lakh. The accused Mohd. Ali Akhtar Ansari had come to Raxaul, to take delivery of the said FICN consignment on September 30, 2015 and was subsequently arrested," the federal probe agency said.

The probe found it said, that the seized FICN had been smuggled from a foreign country into India and the consignment was to be delivered to another accused Abi Mohammad alias Nabi Mohammad of Nepal.

"It was also found that Syed Muhammad Shaffi, a Pakistani national, but now residing in UAE, had couriered the parcel from UAE through ICS (international courier service)," the agency said. The NIA filed two charge sheets against the accused in September 2016 and October 2017.

(With PTI inputs)