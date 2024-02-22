"Part Of Conspiracy": Gujarat's Home Minister Informs Removal Of 108 Mazars In Assembly

Sanghavi added, “In all, 108 mazars have been demolished (in the state) and the state’s properties have been opened… The encroachment around Somnath has been removed. This bulldozer of Dada can enter a 20-ft wide street and an 80-m wide road.”

The minister also spoke about the criticism regarding the prolongation of Navratri celebrations into the late hours of the night. He expressed regret over the objections to the late-night garba performances, referring to a recent PIL filed in the high court, and defended the cultural traditions that are essential to the state's identity.

“Navratri was allowed (to be celebrated) the whole night so that the people of Gujarat could worship the goddess and play raas throughout the night. Considering the Supreme Court and (Gujarat) high court and its fear, we definitely got the sound (of music) decreased.”