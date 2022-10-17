Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pakistan Says Security Forces Kill 5 Militants In Baluch Area

Five militants were killed by Pakistani security forces in the restive southwest region on Sunday.

Representative image of Pakistan security forces personnel
Pakistan Says Security Forces Kill 5 Militants In Baluch Area AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 7:13 am

Pakistani security forces on Sunday were killed in a shootout of five militants in the country's restive southwest area.

Security officials said the operation targeted militants in the Mastung area of Baluchistan province who were alleged to have been behind a bomb attack Friday that left three people dead and six injured.

The shootout left four members of the security forces injured, Pakistan's counterterrorism police said in a statement.

The province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups for over two decades. Islamic militants also operate in the region that borders Iran and Afghanistan. 

Tags

National Pakistan Militants BALUCH Baluchistan Government Security Forces Bomb Attack SEPRATIST GROUP Police & Security Forces
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'