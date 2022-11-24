Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Only The Yadav Clan Flourished During The SP Rule: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

It was only the "Saifai clan" and their loved ones who flourished during the Samajwadi Party government, while the BJP took everyone along, said Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Thursday.

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 9:49 pm

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Thursday attacked the SP saying that only the “Saifai clan” and their loved ones flourished during the Samajwadi Party government, while the BJP has been taking everyone along.

The Akhilesh Yadav government used to stand with the rioters and goons, mafia, and criminals freely indulged in hooliganism, occupying land and houses under his governance, Chaudhary said addressing a conference of booth presidents in Karhal of Mainpuri.  

But today, under the Yogi government, the law is taking its course against criminals and those who amassed wealth by looting the poor, he said.  

According to a statement issued by the party, Chaudhary said that this time a new history will be written with BJP winning the Mainpuri seat.  

Attacking the Yadav clan, Chaudhary said that any worker in BJP can reach a senior position in the party, but in the Samajwadi Party all senior positions, including that of the national president, are reserved for the members of one family only.

“Only the principle of nepotism is applicable in all the opposition parties including SP,” he said.  

In previous governments, even basic facilities like electricity, water, and roads were out of reach of common people due to favouritism and corruption, Chaudhary alleged.  

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election is due on December 5.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

SP candidate Dimple Yadav is contesting against BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya from the seat, which is considered an SP bastion. 

National The Samajwadi Party Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary Uttar Pradesh BJP Mulayam Singh Yadav Dimple Yadav Raghuraj Singh Shakya Corruption
