Online Job Fraud Racket Busted With Arrest Of Four From Assam: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police has busted an online job fraud racket with the arrest of four cyber criminals from different districts of Assam, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

The gang lured people into its trap by offering lucrative "work from home" jobs through Telegram app, said the DGP in a statement here. To gain trust, the fraudsters would initially give small tasks to the victim, and in return, would pay them a small amount of money.

"Later, the victim would be asked to deposit money on different pretexts in the lure of a bigger return," said the DGP. He said with these arrests the Punjab Police has dug up another trail, leading to a deep-rooted cyber fraud nexus spread across the country.

Those arrested have been identified as Jahirul Islam, Rafiul Islam, Mehabub Alam, and Azizur Rehman.