One COVID-19 patient is currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Thursday.





The coronavirus tally of the Union territory remained unchanged at 10,031 as no new infection was recorded. The toll stood at 129.





A total of 9,901 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours. The administration has thus far tested over 7.08 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.04 lakh people.

With PTI inputs.