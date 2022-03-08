Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Odisha's KLF, Nepal's Sahitya Kala Mandir To Jointly Host Literary Fest In Kathmandu

KLF Bhubaneswar and Sahitya Kala Mandir will host the event for the first time, KLF founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida said.

Literary Fest In Kathmandu(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 6:13 pm

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) organisers and Sahitya Kala Mandir of Nepal will jointly host an international literary event in Kathmandu this year.


The collaboration will strengthen India-Nepal relations, a release has said. KLF Bhubaneswar and Sahitya Kala Mandir will host the event for the first time, KLF founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida said.


A meeting was recently held between members of the two organisations. The event is still in the planning phase, and the date and other details are yet to be decided.

With PTI inputs.

