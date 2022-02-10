Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Odisha Reports 21 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,480 New Cases

Of the new fatalities, 12 were registered in Sundargarh, and Khurda district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 163, the department said in a bulletin.

The daily Covid positivity rate declined in the state. PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:21 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 8,818 on Thursday as 21 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 1,480 fresh cases pushed the tally to 12,73,003, the health department said.

The state had logged 1,712 cases and 22 deaths on Wednesday. Odisha now has 15,980 active cases, while 12,48,152 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,126 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The coastal state conducted 58,816 sample tests for COVID-19 since Wednesday, the bulletin said, adding, the daily positivity rate declined to 2.52 per cent from 2.59 per cent the previous day.

With inputs from PTI. 

