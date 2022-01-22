Odisha Records 8,845 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,96,140 on Saturday as 8,845 people, including 927 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The daily spike in cases is the lowest in the last 10 days, reducing by 18.5 per cent from 10,856 a week ago. The state had logged 9,833 cases and six deaths on Friday. The state's coronavirus death toll increased to 8,514 as seven more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 2,528, followed by 1,001 in Sundargarh and 628 in Cuttack, it said. Two fatalities were reported in Angul, and one each in Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

As many as 10,390 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,99,423, it said. The test positivity rate dipped to 12.89 per cent from 13.21 per cent a day ago as 68,625 samples were tested for COVID-19.

Sundargarh, Cuttack, Balasore and Sambalpur are also in the red zone, where current infections are over 2,500 each. Puri, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj are among the 13 districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 patients each.

With inputs from PTI.