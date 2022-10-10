Nursing Student Ends Her Life

A 21-year-old nursing student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room here, police said on Monday.

The dead has been identified as Arzoo, a student of BSc nursing and a resident of Delhi.

The incident took place on Sunday night. She hung herself from a fan in her hostel room.

In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that she was under stress, Circle Officer Devesh Kumar Singh told PTI. The local police station in-charge Bacchu Singh said a suicide note has been found.

Police have started an investigation and her mobile phone has been taken into custody.

In the suicide note, the student mentioned getting low marks in her studies, he said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)