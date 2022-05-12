Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nurses Play Vital Role In Keeping Planet Healthy: PM

International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations, he said.

Nurses Play Vital Role In Keeping Planet Healthy: PM
International Nurses Day PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 10:59 am

On the International Nurses Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy and their dedication and compassion is exemplary.

International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations, he said.

Related stories

Guj: Doctors, Nurses Among 50 Personnel Of Rajkot Civil Hospital Who Test COVID-19 Positive

Children Honour 'Corona Warriors', Send Handmade Rakhis And Cards For Doctors And Nurses

"International Nurses Day is an opportunity to express our gratitude to nursing fraternity, which is recognised for its selfless service to humanity. Their deep commitment to protecting lives and public health is commendable," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National International Nurses Day Reiterate Our Appreciation Nursing Staff Exceptional Work Challenging Situations Selfless Service Deep Commitment Nursing Fraternity Humanity Public Health
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action