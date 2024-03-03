Noida Mall: Two Men Killed As Iron Grille Falls From Fifth Floor

According to Katheriya, both individuals, who were approximately 35 years old, lived in the Vijay Nagar region of the nearby Ghaziabad district.

"The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire mall after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot," he reportedly said.

The individuals who lost their lives have been recognized as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel.

Katheriya said the families of the victims have been contacted and legal action would be initiated in the case once a complaint is received from them.