Noida Mall: Two Men Killed As Iron Grille Falls From Fifth Floor

Both the victims, aged around 35, were residents of the Vijay Nagar area in adjoining Ghaziabad district.

Outlook Web Desk
March 3, 2024
PTI
Iron grille falls on two men in a Noida mall. Photo: PTI
Two men lost their lives in Noida Extension after an iron grille fell on them inside Galaxy Blue Sapphire mall.

The incident occurred as the duo was walking towards an escalator on the ground floor, and the iron structure dropped from the fifth floor, resulting in their immediate demise, said Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya.

According to Katheriya, both individuals, who were approximately 35 years old, lived in the Vijay Nagar region of the nearby Ghaziabad district.

"The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire mall after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot," he reportedly said.

The individuals who lost their lives have been recognized as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel.

Katheriya said the families of the victims have been contacted and legal action would be initiated in the case once a complaint is received from them.

Uttar Pradesh

