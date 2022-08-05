No Proposal To Allow Both Parties File For Divorce On Grounds Of Breakdown Of Marriage: Government

It cannot be said with "any degree of accuracy" that provisions of the divorce law and long delays in settlement of cases are linked to the high proportion of separated individuals, the government stated in Lok Sabha on Friday.

In reply to a written question, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also said that no proposal was under consideration "at present" to allow both parties to file for divorce on grounds of “irretrievable breakdown” of marriage.

The minister was asked whether restrictive provisions of the divorce law and the long delay in settlement of divorce cases were linked to a high proportion of separated individuals.

He was also asked whether the government proposes to make marriage laws more women-friendly and allow both parties to file for divorce on grounds of “irretrievable breakdown” of marriage.

In his response, the minister said, "It cannot be stated with any degree of accuracy that the provisions of the divorce law and the long delay are linked to a high proportion of separated individuals."

-With PTI Input