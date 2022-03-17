Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Arunachal, Tally At 64,483

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours.

No new cases of COVID in Arunachal Pradesh PTI Photo

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 5:58 pm

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case on Thursday, a senior health department official said here on Thursday. The COVID-19 tally remained at 64,483, he said.

The frontier state on Wednesday had also recorded zero COVID-19 case. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, he said.

As many as 64, 174 people have recuperated from the disease thus far in the state including, one on Wednesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jama said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 13 active COVID-19 cases. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active infections at six, followed by West Kameng (4), Upper Siang, Namsai and Anjaw with one each, the official said.

The administration has thus far tested 12,67,375 samples for COVID-19, including 164 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate remained at 0.49 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said that over 16.49 lakh people have been inoculated till date.

With PTI Inputs

