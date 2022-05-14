Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Resigns, BJP Legislature Party To Elect New Leader

In an unexpected move, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned on Saturday. He made the announcement after meeting the governor and submitting his resignation at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

"Party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation", says Biplab Deb after resigning as Tripura CM.

According to sources, the BJP legislature party in Tripura will meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader to succeed Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister.

Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde have been appointed as observers for the election of the legislature party leader, they said.

Union Minister Yadav and the party's national general secretary Tawde are already in Tripura and will attend the legislature party meeting.

Besides them, the party's state incharge Vinod Sonkar will attend the meeting, they said.