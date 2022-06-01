Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
ED Summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi For Questioning In Money Laundering Case

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul Gandhi summoned by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi PTI

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 1:53 pm

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

The case was registered recently to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The agency, officials said, wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

