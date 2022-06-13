Monday, Jun 13, 2022
NCB Seizes Amphetamine, Meth Drugs Hidden In Foreign Parcels Booked In Mumbai; One Held

The operations were conducted by the Mumbai zonal unit of NCB at suburban Andheri on Friday and Saturday. The accused was arrested on Sunday.

Drugs.

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:04 pm

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized Methamphetamine and Amphetamine drugs concealed in parcels bound to New Zealand and Australia in separate operations and arrested one person from Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday.  The operations were conducted by the Mumbai zonal unit of NCB at suburban Andheri on Friday and Saturday. The accused was arrested on Sunday. 
        


The seized Methamphetamine (490 gram) was concealed very carefully in a Voltmeter parcel destined for New Zealand. The said parcel was booked from Mumbai, officials said. Separately, Amphetamine (435 gm) was seized from another parcel destined for Australia which was also booked from Mumbai. The Amphetamine was found concealed in industrial nut bolts, they said. The man held from Navi Mumbai has admitted during the investigation that he was the consignor of both the parcels.  A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

(With PTI Inputs)

