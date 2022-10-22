Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Navi Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Reunited With Kin After Failing To Alight From Suburban Train

After failing to get off a suburban local train in Navi Mumbai's Vashi station and losing his way thereafter, a 10-year-old Nigerian boy reunited with his mom, sister, and caretaker.

Mumbai Police
Navi Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Reunited With Kin After Failing To Alight From Suburban Train PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:27 pm

A 10-year-old Nigerian boy who had come to Maharashtra with his mother, sibling, and caretaker was reunited with his kin after failing to alight from a suburban local train in Navi Mumbai's Vashi station and losing his way thereafter, a railway police official said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday and the boy, who is mentally unwell, was spotted at Mankhurd station after his mother approached police, the Vashi railway police station official said.

"The boy, his mother, sibling, and caretaker were travelling on a Harbour Line local. While the others managed to get down at Vashi station, he could not and from thereon lost his way. After we were alerted, we passed the message to all police stations in Mumbai suburban railway area and a team spotted him at Mankhurd station," he said.

The child was reunited with his mother, the official added.

Tags

National Navi Mumbai Mumbai City Nigerian Suburban Trains MANKHURD LOCAL LINE Vashi Police Station SUBURBAN RAILWAY AREA

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child