Navi Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Reunited With Kin After Failing To Alight From Suburban Train

A 10-year-old Nigerian boy who had come to Maharashtra with his mother, sibling, and caretaker was reunited with his kin after failing to alight from a suburban local train in Navi Mumbai's Vashi station and losing his way thereafter, a railway police official said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday and the boy, who is mentally unwell, was spotted at Mankhurd station after his mother approached police, the Vashi railway police station official said.

"The boy, his mother, sibling, and caretaker were travelling on a Harbour Line local. While the others managed to get down at Vashi station, he could not and from thereon lost his way. After we were alerted, we passed the message to all police stations in Mumbai suburban railway area and a team spotted him at Mankhurd station," he said.

The child was reunited with his mother, the official added.