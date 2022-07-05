Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Nagaland Reports 6 New Covid-19 Cases

Nagaland on Tuesday reported six new Covid-19 cases.

covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 8:55 pm

Nagaland on Tuesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, taking the tally to 35,522, a health department official said.


Two new cases were detected each in Dimapur, Kohima, and Peren districts, he said.


The state now has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease and 1,493 have migrated to other states, he said.


The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 761.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,74,992 samples for the infection.


Over 18,38,120 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday. 

