Nagaland Reports 6 New Covid-19 Cases

Nagaland on Tuesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, taking the tally to 35,522, a health department official said.



Two new cases were detected each in Dimapur, Kohima, and Peren districts, he said.



The state now has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease and 1,493 have migrated to other states, he said.



The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 761.



Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,74,992 samples for the infection.



Over 18,38,120 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday.